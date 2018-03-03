BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s still blustery across Maryland, but nothing like the damaging winds that whipped across the state Friday.

Wind gusts near 25 mph are expected overnight Saturday with gusts picking up to near 30 Sunday. Winds will quite down by Sunday night.

The second half of the weekend looks quite sunny, with temperatures topping out near 50.

Monday is clear and quiet, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

By Tuesday afternoon, precipitation is possible. As for what kind, we may see rain mixed with sleet and snow, but it looks very light at this point.

More chances for a wintry mix are possible Wednesday.

