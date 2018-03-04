STATE OF EMERGENCY IN EFFECT:  Powerful Wind Storm Moves Out Of Maryland; Leaves Power Outages, Toppled Trees And Damaged Property In Its Path | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amtrak announced Sunday afternoon that service between Washington, D.C. and Boston will operate as scheduled beginning Monday after whipping winds wrecked havoc up and down the Northeast.

Amtrak riders experienced significant delays as services resumed Saturday. Trains were running on a modified schedule after rail lines were shut down during the peak of Friday’s wind storm.

Cancellations lit up the board at Penn Station in Baltimore Saturday after Amtrak reduced the number of rides from New York to Washington, D.C., causing frustration among some passengers.

“I expected it to be, you know, inclement but not where it would stop the trains from running,” said Tisa Joiner-Nance. “It’s not like we’re not in the Northeast and this doesn’t happen every year.”

In a tweet Saturday night, the company said nearly all service would resume Sunday.

