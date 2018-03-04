BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tens of thousands of BGE customers remain without power following the whipping winds on Friday.

BGE has been able to restore service for a majority of its customers, and now they’re getting extra assistance.

The intense winds impacted nearly 400,000 BGE customers around Maryland, and some have been without power since Friday.

Hundreds of line workers have rushed to Maryland helping to provide restoration support to BGE during this critical period.

“Crews coming from parts of the Midwest, Illinois, and Ohio,” said BGE spokesperson Jarrett Carter. “We also have crews coming from Florida and Georgia, and crews as far north as Canada.”

Eight hundred out-of-state crew members will assist BGE to repair the extensive damage caused by vicious winds.

“Greatest challenge in an effort like this with a storm of this magnitude is that power that needs to be restored can only be done safely when trees and other debris are removed,” Carter added. “So we have to make sure workers can access those areas and they can get to the wires to make the proper fixes.”

Sunday morning, crews started their day with a hearty meal before heading out to restore power for thousands of people — many of whom have been in the dark for days.

“Finding ways to spend your time without the use of internet and keeping warm,” customer Avery Callan said.

Callan’s Towson apartment complex has been out since Friday afternoon, a challenging adjustment for many BGE customers.

“Went out the day before and spent a bunch of money buying groceries, so that’s frustrating, but even waking up and being cold,” Callan said. “If you’re going to shower you have to shower in the dark without hot water, so that’s just stuff we take for granted.”

The wind storm caused an uncontrollable mess, which is finally in the stages of clean up.

While BGE does have help from out-of-state crews, they’re asking people to be patient.

Anyone with a problem is told to contact them at 1-800-685-0123 or if they have internet access to contact them online.

BGE hopes to fully restore power to the region by the middle of the week.

