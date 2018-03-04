BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After nearly two days of gale-force winds toppling thousands of trees across Maryland, the rebuilding has begun in the hardest hit areas.

“I immediately call my mom and she’s like, ‘Gavan, there’s a tree in the house.'” said Timonium resident Gavan Scanlan.

Scanlan, says his family’s home is now unlivable after the brunt of the storm sent a neighbor’s tree crashing through the living room, narrowly missing the family dog.

Inside, stumps are tangled with broken furniture.

“When I come home from work, I usually sit on the couch, and that’s where our TV is. So I’m sure I would have been sitting there,” said Scanlan. “It’s like, so outrageous.”

Hardly a neighborhood in Maryland was missed by the 70 mph gusts Friday.

Across the state, thousands of homeowners spent the weekend sawing, chipping and tarping after trees blasted holes through homes.

From the air, Chopper 13 found massive messes in Harford County as well as Baltimore City crews cleaning up about 100 trees blocking sidewalks and roads.

It will be a long recovery ahead following the dangerous, deadly and damaging winds. But Scanlan is thankful his family wasn’t home.

“I’m just more so happy that everyone’s ok,” he said. “It’s honestly just such a rush of emotion, I’ve been taking it day by day.”

The Baltimore City arborist tells WJZ this kind of damage is rare before trees are in bloom because the leaves can act like a sail, catching the wind and knocking trees down. About 500 trees were uprooted in the city alone.

Crews say it could be a full week, if not longer, before trees are cleaned up throughout the region.

