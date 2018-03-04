BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland state Sen. H. Wayne Norman Jr., who represented Harford and Cecil counties, died Sunday. He was 62.

“On behalf of the family of state Senator H. Wayne Norman Jr., I am deeply saddened to announce that Sen. Norman passed away at his home earlier today,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman wrote in a statement.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet clear.

Norman was a Baltimore native who attended the University of Baltimore and University of Baltimore School of Law. Norman, a first-term Republican, was elected to the state senate in 2014.

Gov. Larry Hogan issued the following statement:

“The First Lady and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of such a distinguished public servant, husband, and father. Our hearts go out to Senator Norman’s wife, Linda, their two children, and granddaughter. “Senator Norman devoted decades of his life to serving his constituents in Harford and Cecil Counties, first at the local level, and then as a Delegate and Senator. His important and dedicated work on the Judicial Proceedings and Ethics Committees will not be soon forgotten, nor will his steadfast advocacy on behalf of rural Marylanders and our veterans. “I know I am joined by the entire General Assembly and all state officials in praying for Senator Norman’s family and friends as we honor his life and service.”

Hogan has ordered state flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Norman.

Maryland state Delegate Eric Luedtke tweeted his condolences.

Very sad to hear of the death of Senator Wayne Norman. Wayne was a dedicated public servant, but more than that was simply an all around good guy. He'll be missed. — Delegate Eric Luedtke (@EricLuedtke) March 4, 2018

Funeral arrangements are pending at McComas Funeral Homes, according to Glassman’s statement.

