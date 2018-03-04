BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a blustery but blue sky filled Sunday for Maryland.

Baltimore hit a high of 50 degrees and will dip into the upper 20s overnight.

The winds will drop off a bit after sunset, but gusts up to 25 mph are likely through Monday.

We’ll start off the work week with more sunshine and temperatures in the mid-40s.

Tuesday starts off with a mix of clouds and sun before heavy cloud cover takes over after lunch. Some light rain is possible as temperatures struggle to make it past 40.

Rain or snow is likely for Wednesday. There’s still uncertainty over which form of precipitation Baltimore we’ll see.

It seems a mix of snow, sleet and rain is possible.

Thursday and Friday are dry and sunny with more wintry precipitation possible over the weekend.

