BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What can I even write that no one has not discussed about that violent wind storm we had Friday, and Saturday. Count me in as one of the 400,000 that lost power for a few days.

And right here I want to throw some BIG props out to BGE, their employees, and crews from other states who are getting us back on our feet. Working almost nonstop, in the cold, with some of the most dangerous conditions going and getting the job done. Total pro’s. Sometimes a group like BGE is too easy of a target for snarky comments online, and at Happy Hours. But the reality is this..when was the last time, other than severe weather, you have turned your lights on and they did not light up? Well done, and cheers to those pros who keep us going! LEGIT.

Now we move into our most volatile “winter month.” I keep driving this point home but in reality our third month will prove it’s true colors again. I mean soon. Like Wednesday as another Nor’easter forms just to the South of the Bay and moves up the coast. The effect of this one should be nowhere near that of the weekend event. Futurecast winds are not all that great, and the moisture beginning tomorrow late afternoon should be some rain mixed with, at times, some wet snow. I just do not see, other than messy conditions, any real gut punch. New England will be another story though.

What else I have noticed in the extended outlook are daytime highs. Normal is now 50°. By the end of the weekend 51°. Daily we will see highs in the upper 40’s, expect Wednesday with a 37° reading. That mid-February was a tease.

March. That one word say’s it all.

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook