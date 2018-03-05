BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a 33-year-old was fatally stabbed in a movie theater parking lot Friday night, a teenager and his uncle have been arrested and charged.

Shawn Franklin Radomski, Jr., 17, and his uncle, 45-year-old William Frederick Rose, III, have both been charged with first degree murder and are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Detectives say Radomski and Rose engaged in a verbal argument with the victim, Christopher Trotter, at a grocery store near the Flagship Movie Theater in the 7900 block of Eastern Avenue.

They say Trotter left with his groceries but was followed by Radomski and Rose into the movie theater where they continued the argument.

Security at the theater removed Radomski and Rose, but when the victim left to walk home with his groceries, Radomski and Rose, along with a group of friends, followed him as he crossed the theater parking lot, allegedly assaulting and stabbing him multiple times before fleeing.

Trotter was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

