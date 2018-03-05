BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bank of America is planning to add about 600 new jobs at its complex in Baltimore County.

This comes after adding nearly 300 jobs in 2017. Bank of America also plans to bring a total of about 1,500 jobs to its Hunt Valley campus by 2020.

“We are pleased to expand our base of operations in Baltimore County and the great state of Maryland, and we are appreciative of our public servants who work tirelessly on behalf of the community we are proud to serve,” said Bank of America Greater Maryland Market President Sabina Kelly.

The new jobs will be mostly call center and staff support positions.

