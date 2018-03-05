BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The clean up is continuing Monday following Friday’s powerful Nor’easter storm, but some White Marsh residents got an eye-opening surprise when they surveyed the aftermath of the storm.

Those living on Red Lion Rd. walked outside to find a bike in a tree.

Becky Rollins lives nearby, and she said she had no idea how it got there so perfectly.

During Friday’s storm, winds reached speeds of more than 80 miles per hour in some areas.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook