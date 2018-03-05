BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore high school student has been arrested after he brought drugs and a weapon to school, officials say.

An unloaded gun was found in the backpack of a City Neighbors High School student Monday.

According to a statement from the school, the student was first apprehended for having marijuana, then during a search, school police found an unloaded gun.

The gun was reportedly recovered off campus.

“Absolutely, more than a passing grade. If you’re gonna ask for anything in these situations, you want feedback. And you want it to be literal, you want it to be, you know, you just want it to have results, you know? We want to hear the narrative, but we want results. My vice principal as well as the principal here both came to me and gave me results,”said mother Stacie Locust.

This is the fourth time a Baltimore City student has been tied to bringing a gun to school…

Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, the head of Baltimore City schools police department says his resource officers are not allowed to carry weapons on campus.

He wants for that to change.

“Our officers are willing, capable and able to stop a threat. Because if a person who decides to arm themself with a handgun comes to a Baltimore City Public School with the intention of doing harm to someone, we need to ensure that our officers have the tools readily available to them in order to put themselves in between danger and the staff and students of the Baltimore City Schools system,” said Sgt. Boatwright, president of Baltimore Schools Police.

No injuries have been reported.

