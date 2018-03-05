BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos generated $136.6 million in revenue in February — a nearly $8 million increase from February 2017.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Monday the total revenue for the state’s six casinos continued the uptick seen in January when revenues increased 1.2 percent over the same period the previous year.

February marked the second full month that the state’s casinos could be compared on a year-over-year basis.

MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino and Ocean Downs Casino reported revenue increases for February. MGM — which opened in Prince George’s County in December 2016 — brought in $53,112,941 from slot machines and table games, sales at Live! totaled $46,992,205 while Ocean Downs generated $4,952,837.

Sales dipped at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Hollywood Casino Perryville and Rocky Gap Casino Resort — with Horseshoe seeing the biggest decline at $591,169.

Under state law, casino revenue supports the Maryland Education Trust Fund, local impact grants, local jurisdictions, the state’s horse racing industry and the Maryland General Fund.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook