BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland high school students and representatives from several advocacy groups are working to pass legislation that would raise the minimum sales age of all tobacco products to 21.

House Bill 0953 and Senate Bill 0456 would tobacco sales age to 21 here in Maryland.

Five other states – California, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, Oregon – have already raised the tobacco sales age to 21, along with at more than 275 cities across the country.

Representatives from the American Lung Association in Maryland, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, and March of Dimes, spoke to the House Economic Matters Committee about supporting House Bill 0953.

