BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-day-old girl.

Milan Butler was taken during a custody dispute, according to police. The infant’s father was arrested Monday, but Milan’s whereabouts are not known.

-Parental dispute. Heartbreaking that a kid has to be in the middle of this mess. We need to verify the well-being of this precious child. https://t.co/UR5UC8ovvP — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) March 6, 2018

Milan was last seen in the 4400 block of Franconia Drive around 4 p.m. Friday. She was being breastfed and has been away from her mother since last week.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Milan Butler is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Section at 410-396-2100 or simply dial 911.

