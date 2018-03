Snow Expected In Maryland Tuesday Night Into WednesdayThe lights haven't even come back on yet for some Marylanders following Friday's wind storm, and another nor'easter is in the forecast.

Mom Gets 30-Year Sentence After Giving Birth To Heroin Addicted Baby Who DiedA Baltimore mother who gave birth to a heroin addicted baby has been sentenced to prison after the newborn died nine days after she gave birth.

A Dirty Secret: Some Nuns, Teachers Knew Of Child Sex Abuse In Baltimore Catholic SchoolsWJZ investigates child sex abuse at the hands of priests, police and a teacher back in the 1960s and 1970s.

Report: Military Official Warned Ravens Against Signing KaepernickA "high-ranking U.S. military official" cautioned the Ravens against signing Colin Kaepernick in 2017, according to a TMZ report.

Winter Storm Watch To Go Into Effect For Parts Of MarylandThe National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Northern Baltimore and Northwest Harford County.

Police Find Missing Infant Taken During Custody Fight The 15-day-old girl who has been missing for 4 days has been found.

Threat Made Against Anne Arundel County SchoolAnne Arundel County Police say there will be an increased police presence at some schools this morning due to an online threat.

Man Turns $5 Into $1 Million At Maryland Live! CasinoOne Maryland man got very lucky on Saturday after turning $5 into more than $1 million at Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel.

Overdoses, Several Arrests Linked To Gummy Bears Laced With DrugsAt least four high school students have been treated recently for possible drug overdoses after eating gummy bears which were allegedly laced with narcotics.

Forklift Accident At Scrap Yard Has Left 1 Person DeadA person has died at a scrap metal yard in Maryland after a vehicle slipped off a fork lift.