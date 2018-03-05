BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Missouri men who posted a sick and twisted video of them killing a kitten in a bid for money have received a prison sentence instead.

18-year-old Kyle Williams and 19-year-old Jordan Hall were both found guilty of animal cruelty after the duo dragged the kitten behind their moving jeep in June 2017. The two teens recorded and posted the entire crime online before Williams killed the defenseless animal with a rock.

Prosecutors say the teens made the Facebook video in an attempt to get Williams’ audience to buy both criminals pizza, according to The Kansas City Star.

“We appreciate the help of good Samaritans in our digital community in reporting this crime as it might have gone unpunished without their assistance,” Taney County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Merrell said.

Brutes get prison for dragging kitten behind car, posting video online https://t.co/DiN0WjmmLl pic.twitter.com/wBxLzHlt2n — New York Post (@nypost) March 5, 2018

Prosecutors added that the pair received the maximum punishment for their “senseless act of depravity against a helpless kitten.” Hall will spend the next four years in prison while Williams was sentenced to consecutive sentences of four years for animal abuse and three years for armed criminal action.

Williams had an extra five-year sentence added on after he reportedly sharpened a spork into a shank while in custody for his brutal acts.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook