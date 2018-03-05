STATE OF EMERGENCY IN EFFECT:  Powerful Wind Storm Moves Out Of Maryland; Leaves Power Outages, Toppled Trees And Damaged Property In Its Path | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Power Outages, Schools Closed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools are closing in Baltimore and Harford County after the weekend’s powerful wind storm knocked out their power.

Harford County’s Havre de Grace Elementary School, Baltimore County’s Hampton Elementary School, and Baltimore City’s Westport Academy are all closed.

The powerful storm has caused more than 400,000 power outages in central Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency as a result of the damage.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company has been able to restore service for a majority of its customers, and they called in extra assistance.

“Crews coming from parts of the Midwest, Illinois, and Ohio,” said BGE spokesperson Jarrett Carter. “We also have crews coming from Florida and Georgia, and crews as far north as Canada.”

Eight hundred out-of-state crew members will assist BGE to repair the extensive damage caused by vicious winds.

