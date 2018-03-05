BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Schools are closing in Baltimore and Harford County after the weekend’s powerful wind storm knocked out their power.

Harford County’s Havre de Grace Elementary School, Baltimore County’s Hampton Elementary School, and Baltimore City’s Westport Academy are all closed.

ALERT: Westport Academy is CLOSED for students on Monday, March 5, due to a power outage. Staff should report to the Professional Development Center (2500 E. Northern Parkway). — Baltimore Schools (@BaltCitySchools) March 5, 2018

The powerful storm has caused more than 400,000 power outages in central Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency as a result of the damage.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company has been able to restore service for a majority of its customers, and they called in extra assistance.

“Crews coming from parts of the Midwest, Illinois, and Ohio,” said BGE spokesperson Jarrett Carter. “We also have crews coming from Florida and Georgia, and crews as far north as Canada.”

Eight hundred out-of-state crew members will assist BGE to repair the extensive damage caused by vicious winds.

