BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The lights haven’t even come back on yet for some Marylanders following Friday’s wind storm, and another nor’easter is in the forecast for this week.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara says Baltimore could get some snow as a storm moves through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northeast Maryland starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday, until 4 p.m.

On #WJZ Winter storm watch NE Maryland on Wednesday! Old man winter isn't done just yet! pic.twitter.com/4TxGeIMlJk — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) March 5, 2018

Clouds are expected to start moving in by 10 a.m. Tuesday, and at that time western Maryland will likely already be seeing a wintry mix.

Then as the storm progresses, the Baltimore area will see snow showers by 7 p.m., which could last until Wednesday afternoon.

“I don’t think it’s going to be constant, but a few rounds of this,” Meg says.

It looks like parts of Baltimore County and Harford County could see up to three inches, while Baltimore and areas to the south will likely get just a trace to an inch.

