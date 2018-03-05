WJZ WEATHER: Snow Expected In Maryland Tuesday Night Into Wednesday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure requiring presidential hopefuls to make their tax returns public in order to appear on Maryland’s ballot has passed the state Senate.

The bill was approved on a 28-17 vote Monday night. It would require presidential and vice presidential candidates to release the preceding five years of their tax returns to appear on the ballot. It was introduced after President Donald Trump bucked tradition and didn’t release his tax returns during his 2016 campaign. The bill now goes to the House of Delegates.

Maryland could be the first state to enact such a requirement. Democrats control the Maryland General Assembly. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has yet to take a position on the bill.

Similar bills that passed in California and New Jersey were vetoed.

