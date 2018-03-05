BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sunny, dry start to our week with temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday, clouds will increase and a little rain may develop by later in the day.

By Wednesday morning, some wet snow will begin to mix in and in some areas, particular north and northeast of Baltimore, snow may accumulate a few wet, slushy inches before ending later in the evening.

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect Wednesday for areas between Baltimore and Cecil counties.

In the city and areas south, mainly a chilly rain will fall and any snow will be light and mainly on grassy surfaces.

Some locations around southeast Pennsylvania may see more than four inches of wet snow.

The winds will be picking up and may reach 30 to 35 mph by later Wednesday and Thursday.

Updates tomorrow on this late winter storm.

