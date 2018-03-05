WJZ WEATHER: Snow Expected In Maryland Tuesday Night Into Wednesday | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sunny, dry start to our week with temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday, clouds will increase and a little rain may develop by later in the day.

By Wednesday morning, some wet snow will begin to mix in and in some areas, particular north and northeast of Baltimore, snow may accumulate a few wet, slushy inches before ending later in the evening.

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect Wednesday for areas between Baltimore and Cecil counties.

In the city and areas south, mainly a chilly rain will fall and any snow will be light and mainly on grassy surfaces.

Some locations around southeast Pennsylvania may see more than four inches of wet snow.

The winds will be picking up and may reach 30 to 35 mph by later Wednesday and Thursday.

Updates tomorrow on this late winter storm.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch