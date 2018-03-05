BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From Canton to Towson to Roland Park, Mother Nature pummeled the Baltimore area over the weekend, leaving damage many never thought they’d see.

In the county, a one-two punch of strong winds and heavy rain battered the area with trees down all over, including some that split homes in half.

For Roland Park, the quiet community was rocked by gusts topping 50 miles per hour.

“I looked out those kitchen windows and almost fainted,” said Roland Park resident Louise Mehta.

Winds ripped a massive tree out of the Mehtas’ backyard and toppling onto the Corkrans’ home along Indian Lane.

“This tree is enormous, and as you can see, it went from the top of our property all the way across,” Mehta said.

The Corkrans rushed back from vacation to find damage inside and out.

“At first it didn’t sound all that bad, until we started seeing pictures,” Pam Corckran said. “In our family room, only drywall came off the ceiling.”

Despite the mess and downed wires days later, there’s still no sign of BGE.

“Until that happens, we can’t do anything, they can’t do anything, we’re stuck,” Xerxes Mehta said.

A cleanup process throughout the region still has a long way to go.

“Just one of those things and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Corckran said.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook