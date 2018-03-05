BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the elderly woman who died after she was struck by a falling branch Friday during a powerful Nor’easter wind storm.

Betty Lee Bauman, 77, was dead when first responders arrived at her home in the 11000 block of Cedar Lane in Kingsville.

Authorities say she went outside to check the mail, that’s when the branch fell on her.

