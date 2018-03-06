ABERDEEN, MD – An Orioles farm team is offering up a special salute to the military this season.

The Aberdeen Ironbirds will sport patriotic uniforms for several games this year, even changing their name to the “Aberdeen Star-Spangled Banners” during those games.

Introducing the Aberdeen Star-Spangled Banners! For 2018, the club will honor our great nation by becoming the Star-Spangled Banners for all Sunday home games, as well as Military Appreciation night on August 9th. To learn more, visit our NEW website: https://t.co/lDn4zKwgL3 pic.twitter.com/uCr1z1WB2A — Aberdeen IronBirds (@IronBirds) March 5, 2018

The team will sport red, white and blue attire during all Sunday home games this season, as well as on Military Appreciation night on August 9th.

A special team name also brings new uniforms & caps, featuring patches honoring the men & women of each branch of the U.S. Military & featuring lyrics to the Star-Spangled Banner. The uniforms will be available for auction later this year, with all proceeds benefiting @TAPSorg. pic.twitter.com/SKcpbOVKzv — Aberdeen IronBirds (@IronBirds) March 5, 2018

For more information you can visit starspangledbanners.us.

The Ironbirds open their season on June 15th against Hudson Valley.

