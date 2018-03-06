WJZ WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch To Go Into Effect For Parts Of Maryland Tonight | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
ABERDEEN, MD – An Orioles farm team is offering up a special salute to the military this season.

The Aberdeen Ironbirds will sport patriotic uniforms for several games this year, even changing their name to the “Aberdeen Star-Spangled Banners” during those games.

The team will sport red, white and blue attire during all Sunday home games this season, as well as on Military Appreciation night on August 9th.

For more information you can visit starspangledbanners.us. 

The Ironbirds open their season on June 15th against Hudson Valley.

