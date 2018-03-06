BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a man who has been missing since March 2.

Damian Kelly, 42, was last seen at the Paradise Tavern, located in the 6412 Frederick Road, in Catonsville overnight Friday.

Police say Kelly works at the Westside Men’s Shelter on Redwood Circle and was reported missing when he didn’t show up for work.

Kelly is 6-foot-1, about 198 pounds. He has freckles and a dyed-red beard.

Anyone with information about Damian Kelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Klimko directly at 410-887-3943.

