BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Tuesday that the city will provide 60 free buses to send students to Washington, D.C. for a massive gun control rally later this month.
Pugh called for thousands of students to attend March For Our Lives, a rally calling for gun control legislation.
The march is planned for six weeks after the shooting that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Students at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda are organizing a network of roughly 200 host families for out-of-town peers coming to the area for the march.
