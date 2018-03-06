BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Tuesday that the city will provide 60 free buses to send students to Washington, D.C. for a massive gun control rally later this month.

Pugh called for thousands of students to attend March For Our Lives, a rally calling for gun control legislation.

BREAKING: Baltimore @MayorPugh50 says the city is organizing 60 free buses to send students to DC for the march against gun violence later this month. Says “let’s show Washington DC that Baltimore matters.” Wants 3,000 city students there. Will be providing lunches and t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/g4QIoS9baA — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) March 6, 2018

The march is planned for six weeks after the shooting that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of Baltimore students march outside City Hall calling for school safety and tougher gun laws. @MayorPugh50 & @BaltimorePolice Commissioner @Darryl_De_Sousa are expected to speak. pic.twitter.com/VH5G73ZvgR — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) March 6, 2018

END THE SILENCE, STOP GUN VIOLENCE: Hundreds of Baltimore students hit the streets demanding safer schools and better gun laws to prevent violent acts #WJZ @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/nfA8V2Oxo1 — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) March 6, 2018

Students at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda are organizing a network of roughly 200 host families for out-of-town peers coming to the area for the march.

