WJZ WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch To Go Into Effect For Parts Of Maryland Tonight | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Darryl De Sousa, March For Our Lives, Mayor Catherine Pugh, School Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Tuesday that the city will provide 60 free buses to send students to Washington, D.C. for a massive gun control rally later this month.

Pugh called for thousands of students to attend March For Our Lives, a rally calling for gun control legislation.

RELATED: Baltimore Students March To City Hall To Protest Gun Violence

The march is planned for six weeks after the shooting that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Students at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda are organizing a network of roughly 200 host families for out-of-town peers coming to the area for the march.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments (3)
  1. David Goodell (@bigdavebalt) says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    “Free”. Fuel is not free, bus drivers are getting paid, vehicle wear and tear/depreciation: perhaps the correct phrase should be “taxpayer funded”.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch