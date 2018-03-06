BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County will replace the word “firemen” with “firefighters” in the county code.

County Bill 10 was unanimous approved by the county council Monday night, and will take effect in May.

The bill was introduced at the request of County Executive Allan H. Kittleman and Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Chief John S. Butler.

“While the term ‘firemen’ may have been acceptable at one time in our industry, we are striving to be a more inclusive and diverse Fire and EMS department,” Butler said in a release. “Updating the name in the County Code is progress but this does not change the culture of our department. It is up to our firefighters and EMS responders do that. At the end of the day, it is a simple word change, but a change that sends a clear, meaningful, and powerful message. I’d like to sincerely thank the County Council and County Executive for supporting us with this effort.”

The Howard County Volunteer Firemen’s Association will also be changed to Howard County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, Inc.

