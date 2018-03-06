TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 15-year-old who was grievously wounded in the Florida school shooting has filed notice that he will sue the authorities to seek money to cover the cost of his recovery.

A lawyer for Anthony Borges and his family says the sheriff’s office, the school resource officer, the Broward County school system and the principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School failed to protect students from a teen-aged gunman who killed 17 people and wounded more than a dozen others on Valentine’s Day. Investigators say former student Nikolas Cruz confessed to the shootings following his arrest.

Attorney Alex Arreaza writes that Borges was hit five times, still can’t walk and has “a great deal of difficulty performing rudimentary tasks for himself.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)