BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are searching for a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Marian Pratt was last seen March 3 around noon in the 1500 block of Gorsuch Avenue.

Pratt is 5-foot-one and about 105 pounds. A description of the clothes she was last seen in is not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or 911.

