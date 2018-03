BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in 30 years, there’s a new flavor of Natty Boh to try: Crab Shack Shandy.

The 4.2 percent craft beer from National Bohemian is a golden-colored, light-bodied lager with a taste of orange peel and lemon zest.

Even though there’s a crab on the can, there’s no crab spice in the recipe.

The Crab Shack Shandy is available now until the end of the summer.

