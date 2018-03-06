BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Anne Arundel County Police say there will be an increased police presence at some schools this morning due to an called in threat.

In a statement, the department says they were made aware of a phone message that made threats against Broadneck High School, and that those threats are now being investigated.

Parents and student should expect to see an increased presence at @BHSAACPS today. @AACountySchools https://t.co/DUqUlry1cV pic.twitter.com/6f1OCs6JIb — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 6, 2018

The department posted the message on Facebook, saying in part,”please talk with your children about the seriousness of these types of comments/threatening messages. They are not funny and are disrespectful to the victims of mass violence, disrespectful to our community, and disrespectful to our schools.”

Officers say any individual found in connection with the threat will be arrested and prosecuted.

There have been a growing number of threats made toward Maryland schools since the Valentine’s day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

