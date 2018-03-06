WJZ WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch To Go Into Effect For Parts Of Maryland Tonight | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Broadneck High School, school threat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Anne Arundel County Police say there will be an increased police presence at some schools this morning due to an called in threat.

In a statement, the department says they were made aware of a phone message that made threats against Broadneck High School, and that those threats are now being investigated.

The department posted the message on Facebook, saying in part,”please talk with your children about the seriousness of these types of comments/threatening messages. They are not funny and are disrespectful to the victims of mass violence, disrespectful to our community, and disrespectful to our schools.”

Officers say any individual found in connection with the threat will be arrested and prosecuted.

There have been a growing number of threats made toward Maryland schools since the Valentine’s day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch