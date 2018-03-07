BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Due to a winter storm that has pounded the Northeast, Amtrak has announced that service will remain modified through Thursday.

Amtrak Northeast Regional and Acela Express services will continue to operate on a modified schedule on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., and Boston and adjacent surrounding areas on Thursday.

Amtrak Keystone Service (New York – Philadelphia – Harrisburg) and Amtrak Empire Service (New York to Albany-Rensselaer) will operate on a modified schedule.

Canceled service for Thursday includes:

Northeast Regional Service: 151,111,183, 193,187, 180,130, 184, 186, 188

Acela Express Service: 2190, 2150, 2100, 2104, 2110, 2166, 2126, 2128, 2103, 2107, 2151, 2117, 2121, 2165, 2119

Acela Express Service train 2163 will operate between New York City and Washington, D.C. only

Keystone Service: 605, 609, 647, 651,642, 646, 656, 620, 641, 640

Empire Service: 230, 234, 238, 242, 233, 235, 239, 243

