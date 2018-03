BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide Wednesday morning.

Police got the call at 8 a.m., about an incident in the 500 block of Arundel Blvd. in Crownsville.

Responding officers found that it was a domestic-related murder-suicide.

No further details have been released at this time.

At 8:00 a.m. officers responded to a domestic related murder suicide in the 500 block of Arundel Blvd #Crownsville. More info will be released later today pending NOK notifications. No other info at this time pic.twitter.com/SEAWuXotIt — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 7, 2018

