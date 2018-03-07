WJZ WEATHER: Some Schools Closed As Late Winter Blast Hits MarylandSchool Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an ambulance was struck by gunfire in northwest Baltimore Wednesday morning.

“The good thing is that none of our medics were injured, and we’re very appreciative of that,” said Blair Skinner, a fire department spokeswoman, told our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Police said the incident happened just before 10 a.m., in the 2900 block of Wynham Rd.

Baltimore PD spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert told The Baltimore Sun that a man in his 30s has been taken into custody, but no victims of gunfire have been found at this time.

The ambulance was reportedly in the area on a call when it was struck.

