BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are still searching for a man who they say robbed a pizza shop back in January.

Baltimore County police say an armed man robbed a Pizza Boli’s in Randallstown around 3:30 p.m on January 9.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the location in the 3500 block of Brenbrook Drive and walked behind the counter and threatened the employee with a handgun. The employee gave the suspect money from the cash register and the suspect then ran from the store.

The suspect is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has medium length black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a green coat with brown fur-like trim on the hood and an Adidas backpack, according to detectives.

pizza boli suspect Baltimore Co. Police Still Searching For Pizza Bolis Armed Robbery Suspect

If anyone has information about the suspect, please call the Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020. Information leading to an arrest could result in a reward.

