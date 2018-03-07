BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are still searching for a man who they say robbed a pizza shop back in January.

Baltimore County police say an armed man robbed a Pizza Boli’s in Randallstown around 3:30 p.m on January 9.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the location in the 3500 block of Brenbrook Drive and walked behind the counter and threatened the employee with a handgun. The employee gave the suspect money from the cash register and the suspect then ran from the store.

The suspect is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has medium length black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a green coat with brown fur-like trim on the hood and an Adidas backpack, according to detectives.

If anyone has information about the suspect, please call the Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020. Information leading to an arrest could result in a reward.

