BALTIMORE (WJZ)– There has been no sign of a Baltimore woman after a plane she was in crashed off the coast of Ocean City.

The small plane had two people on board when it crashed. So far only one body has been recovered.

It has been a week since Alvin Robinson has seen his wife. It’s the unknown that’s left a hole in Alvin’s heart as he struggles to get by as he wonders if he’ll ever see his wife again.

“Just normal daily routine things is what’s the hardest, honestly,” he said.

Alvin opened up to WJZ one week after his wife, 27-year-old Beneca Robinson, was on a small plane that crashed off the Eastern Shore.

“I’m tired of feeling helpless,” he added.

The family is desperate for answers, after Banica and her friend took off from the Martin State Airport in a small Cessna last Wednesday.

An oil slick was spotted off the coast of Assateague Island and a debris field was found as divers found the body of the pilot. It began to start getting possibilities that she’s still alive.

“She’s still out there fighting. She’s out there cold. She’s alone,” Alvin said.

A stretch of high winds and rough seas halted the search until the weather improves.

The 27-year-old wife is an aspiring nurse known for her smile and big heart.

“Funny, charismatic, very passionate,” Alvin added.

As the days passing seem like years, Alvin is holding on to hope.

“I love you and I hope that I can see you soon. I’m sorry I wasn’t there.”

Alvin said he and his family will go to Ocean City Thursday to search by land.

The FAA will investigate the crash and the NTSB will determine a cause.

