BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old is behind bars after police say he was in possession of a loaded handgun that was reported stolen in West Virginia.
A Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer stopped a 2003 Honda Accord at Hanover St. and McComas St. for the driver not using a seat belt.
The officer reports the driver and passenger switched seats as the vehicle was being pulled over, and during a search of the vehicle, the officer found a stolen handgun.
Andres Galvan Flores claimed possession of the handgun. He was charged with knowingly transporting a firearm in a vehicle while traveling on a public road, possessing a stolen firearm, being under the age of 21 and possessing a firearm, and transporting a firearm on their person.
