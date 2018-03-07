WJZ WEATHER: Some Schools Closed As Late Winter Blast Hits MarylandSchool Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old is behind bars after police say he was in possession of a loaded handgun that was reported stolen in West Virginia.

A Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer stopped a 2003 Honda Accord at Hanover St. and McComas St. for the driver not using a seat belt.

The officer reports the driver and passenger switched seats as the vehicle was being pulled over, and during a search of the vehicle, the officer found a stolen handgun.

Andres Galvan Flores claimed possession of the handgun. He was charged with knowingly transporting a firearm in a vehicle while traveling on a public road, possessing a stolen firearm, being under the age of 21 and possessing a firearm, and transporting a firearm on their person.

  Kevin Miller says:
    March 7, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    This isn’t why we are the city that bleeds, not the city that reads.

