WJZ WEATHER: Some Schools Closed As Late Winter Blast Hits MarylandSchool Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Silver Alert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have issued a Silver Alert for missing Marguerite Lucinda Wood, 81.

Wood is approximately 5’3′, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and graying black hair.

She was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday night at her home in the 3700 block of Lochearn Drive, 21207.

Her vehicle is also missing, a gold 200 Honda Accord with Maryland registration plate SI0021.

mwood Missing Baltimore County Woman

Wood has a history of getting confused and losing her way while driving. She may also suffer from memory loss.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Marguerite Wood or her gold Honda Accord is asked to contact police by dialing 9-1-1 or calling 410-307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch