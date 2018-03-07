BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have issued a Silver Alert for missing Marguerite Lucinda Wood, 81.

Wood is approximately 5’3′, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and graying black hair.

She was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday night at her home in the 3700 block of Lochearn Drive, 21207.

Her vehicle is also missing, a gold 200 Honda Accord with Maryland registration plate SI0021.

Wood has a history of getting confused and losing her way while driving. She may also suffer from memory loss.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Marguerite Wood or her gold Honda Accord is asked to contact police by dialing 9-1-1 or calling 410-307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook