WJZ WEATHER: Some Schools Closed As Late Winter Blast Hits MarylandSchool Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Salvation Army’s first ever grocery store is now open in northeast Baltimore.

“DMG Foods,” is named after the organization’s motto — “Doing the most good.”

The Salvation Army says DMG Foods will provide fresh and affordable produce to 1,200 families in a “healthy food priority area,” defined by the city as a location more than 1/4 of a mile away from other supermarkets.

If this first store is successful, Baltimore could serve as a model for additional Salvation Army low-income grocery stores nationwide.

It will also offer nutrition and cooking classes, value shopping tips and workforce training, the goal being to reduce health problems within the low-income community and help them save money by shopping smart.

Opening day hasn’t come without setbacks. Right before Christmas, thieves broke in and ransacked the construction site. They stole copper pipes, two very expensive meat slicers, and much more.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch