BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Salvation Army’s first ever grocery store is now open in northeast Baltimore.

“DMG Foods,” is named after the organization’s motto — “Doing the most good.”

The Salvation Army says DMG Foods will provide fresh and affordable produce to 1,200 families in a “healthy food priority area,” defined by the city as a location more than 1/4 of a mile away from other supermarkets.

If this first store is successful, Baltimore could serve as a model for additional Salvation Army low-income grocery stores nationwide.

It will also offer nutrition and cooking classes, value shopping tips and workforce training, the goal being to reduce health problems within the low-income community and help them save money by shopping smart.

Opening day hasn’t come without setbacks. Right before Christmas, thieves broke in and ransacked the construction site. They stole copper pipes, two very expensive meat slicers, and much more.

