BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee for the United States Secret Service who lives in Maryland has been arrested on child porn charges.

52-year-old Jeffrey Litteral faces charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of obscene material, and distribution of obscene material.

Maryland State Police began investigating Letteral after getting information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography being uploaded from a computer in Caroline County.

Investigators identified Letteral as the person who was uploading the child pornography, and he was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant was served at his home.

Electronic devices were seized from the home, and they still need to be examined.

During the investigation, it was learned Litteral was employed by the United States Secret Service.

