BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Snow is falling in Maryland and a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for different parts of the state.

Both will last until 4 p.m.

#WJZ Alerts remain in effect. And, indeed, we are seeing the biggest issues up I-95 in Harford and Cecil Counties. A wet heavy snowfall. pic.twitter.com/EOmeh2dhMm — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) March 7, 2018

WJZ’s Marty Bass says Harford and Cecil counties will likely get the most significant snowfall. Both counties have announced that schools will be closed Wednesday.

Significant accumulation of wet snow, up to 7 inches, is possible for the areas under a Winter Storm Warning, including those counties and parts of Baltimore County.

Areas that are under a Winter Weather Advisory, including Frederick County, Carroll County, Howard County, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County, could see up to 3 inches of snow.

Temperatures stayed above freezing overnight, which means road temperatures are above freezing, according to WJZ’s Marty Bass.

“If you’re watching us in Howard County, Anne Arundel, Carroll County, Baltimore County — look out the window, you’re going to see a couple of inches of a wet, heavy snow sitting primarily on grassy surfaces and unfortunately power lines, trees and limbs above those power lines.”

This is the scene on Route One in Bel Air this morning.

The road is just wet.

Harford County road crews are out.

WJZ is on! pic.twitter.com/xtljaFsEiC — Ron Matz WJZ (@RonMatzWJZ) March 7, 2018

