WJZ WEATHER: Some Schools Closed As Late Winter Blast Hits MarylandSchool Closures/Delays | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:UMBC

BALTIMORE (AP) — K.J. Maura scored 18 points with three 3-pointers and five assists, Arkel Lamar added 13 points with eight rebounds, and No. 2 seed UMBC beat third-seeded Hartford 75-60 in Tuesday night’s America East Conference Tournament semifinal.

Jairus Lyles added 13 points with two steals and Jourdan Grant had 11 points for the Retrievers (23-10), who hit 10 3s and advance to Saturday’s championship game against top-seeded Vermont.

Trailing 32-25 at halftime, Hartford closed to 32-27 on Travis Weatherington’s jumper, but Lamar’s 3 sparked a 12-3 run for a 44-30 lead and the Retrievers led by 20 points on Maura’s 3 with 10:27 left. The Hawks cut the deficit to 60-52 on Weatherington’s 3, but got no closer.

Hartford led 19-14 on J.R. Lynch’s 3, but Maura’s 3 put UMBC up for good, 25-22, after five lead changes and three ties.

John Carroll and Jason Dunne scored 15 points apiece for Hartford (19-13), which shot 40.4 percent from the field.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch