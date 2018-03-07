WASHINGTON (AP) — As a top Veterans Administration official in the Obama administration, current Secretary David Shulkin took no action to fix longstanding problems of dirty syringes and equipment shortages that put patients at risk at a major veterans’ hospital. That’s according to an investigation that finds “failed leadership” and “climate of complacency” at the VA.

The report by the VA internal watchdog offers new details to its finding last April of patient safety issues at the Washington, D.C., medical center.

It paints a grim picture of communications breakdowns and spending waste, and it finds that at least three VA program offices directly under Shulkin’s watch knew of “serious, persistent deficiencies” from 2015 to 2016. Shulkin told government investigators that he did “not recall” ever being notified of problems.

