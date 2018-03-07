BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After a round of wet snow, that has mainly melted as of tonight, we will see skies mainly clear to partly cloudy and we will drop to the upper 20’s overnight.
On Thursday, despite a breeze at times, we will have plenty of sun and some clouds at times and stay on the cool side in the low 40’s. The same holds true for the end of the week as well.
Enjoy your Thursday.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Bob TurkWhen skies turned cloudy, some little boys would catch frogs. Not Bob Turk. He caught the rain. According to his mother, Bob created a rain well...More from Bob Turk