By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After a round of wet snow, that has mainly melted as of tonight, we will see skies mainly clear to partly cloudy and we will drop to the upper 20’s overnight.

On Thursday, despite a breeze at times, we will have plenty of sun and some clouds at times and stay on the cool side in the low 40’s. The same holds true for the end of the week as well.

Enjoy your Thursday.

