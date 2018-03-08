BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 11-year-old Cody Jones from the 1000 block of Bayner Road in Essex. Detectives say they were searching throughout Wednesday night.

Police say Jones was last seen by friends around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at basketball practice at Deep Creek Middle School.

Jones is about 4’10”, 90 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a birthmark on the right side of his neck.

Police say he was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt with dark blue horizontal stripes, blue jeans, brown Timberland boots, and a yellow vest with a blue hood.

Anyone who may have information on Cody’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020 or simply dial 9-1-1.

