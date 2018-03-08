Filed Under:Baltimore County, Missing child

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 11-year-old Cody Jones from the 1000 block of Bayner Road in Essex. Detectives say they were searching throughout Wednesday night.

Police say Jones was last seen by friends around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at basketball practice at Deep Creek Middle School.

Jones is about 4’10”, 90 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a birthmark on the right side of his neck.

missing cody jones Baltimore County Police Search For Missing 11 Year Old

Police say he was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt with dark blue horizontal stripes, blue jeans, brown Timberland boots, and a yellow vest with a blue hood.

Anyone who may have information on Cody’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020 or simply dial 9-1-1.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch