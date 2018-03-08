BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 58-year-old man has died following a house fire in northeast Baltimore over the weekend.

The fire was on Saturday, at a home in the 1300 block of Cedarcroft Rd.

Responding firefighters found heavy fire and smoke showing from the basement of the two-story home.

During their search of the home, firefighters were able to rescue a man from inside.

The man, identified as Robert Morris, was taken to an area hospital for further treatment. The following day, Morris died at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was from thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is the fifth fire fatality in Baltimore this year.

