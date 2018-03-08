BALTIMORE (AP) — A correctional officer has been found guilty of attacking an inmate at Baltimore’s booking jail.

The State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement Thursday that Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Sgt. Chance Hellum was convicted of second-degree assault and misconduct in office in connection with the September 2016 incident.

According to the release, Hellum called back an inmate who was walking toward a set of closed doors at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, struck him and choked him. An investigation was initiated based on an anonymous tip, and Hellum was indicted in May 2017.

Hellum faces a combined sentence of up to 29 years when he’s sentenced March 27.

