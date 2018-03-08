BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent S. Dallas Dance pled guilty Thursday morning to charges of perjury.
Dance, 37, was indicted in January on four counts of perjury by a Baltimore County grand jury for allegedly failing to report nearly $150,000 in outside income on his financial disclosures. The discrepancies are on his 2012, 2013, and 2015 Financial Disclosure Statements that were filed under oath.
He is accused of stating he had earned no money from his consulting company, Deliberate Excellence Consulting, during 2012, 2013, and 2015. Dance allegedly earned nearly $150,000 despite reporting that he “had no source of earned income other than BCoPS.”
RELATED: Fmr. Baltimore Co. Superintendent S. Dallas Dance Indicted On Perjury Charges
Dance abruptly resigned from his superintendent position in April 2017. He became superintendent in 2012 and had signed another four-year contract in 2016.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 20th.
This is a developing story.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook