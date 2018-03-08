BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent S. Dallas Dance pled guilty Thursday morning to charges of perjury.

Dance, 37, was indicted in January on four counts of perjury by a Baltimore County grand jury for allegedly failing to report nearly $150,000 in outside income on his financial disclosures. The discrepancies are on his 2012, 2013, and 2015 Financial Disclosure Statements that were filed under oath.

Former #Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dallas Dance pleads guilty to all 4 perjury counts. Dance declines to comment while leaving courthouse: #WJZ pic.twitter.com/pyMr6m9qU8 — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) March 8, 2018

He is accused of stating he had earned no money from his consulting company, Deliberate Excellence Consulting, during 2012, 2013, and 2015. Dance allegedly earned nearly $150,000 despite reporting that he “had no source of earned income other than BCoPS.”

Dance abruptly resigned from his superintendent position in April 2017. He became superintendent in 2012 and had signed another four-year contract in 2016.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 20th.

