BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County Public Schools has announce students will not be allowed to walk out of school on March 14 as part of the nationwide protest against school violence.

The protest is a nationwide movement to mark the one-month anniversary of the February 14 shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17.

The school district cites the safety of its students for the reason why it “cannot condone” students to walking out of class.

A letter from superintendent Barbara Canavan was released Thursday, and in the letter, she says the district will give students a “learning module” that will give students the opportunity to share their feelings.

