BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Thursday, all over the world, women were celebrated, empowered, and supported on International Women’s Day.

For some local women at the state’s only women’s college, it was time to consider what gender equality really would mean.

International Women’s Day is a worldwide movement. For one day, women danced, sang, marched, and chanted.

It’s a day to celebrate women’s achievements and to push for equality, because even in our advanced nation, women still earn only 80 cents for every $1 a man earns. Call it the 80 percent problem.

“Because enough is enough,” Reese Witherspoon said. “And time is up. We’re no longer going to be harassed. We are no longer going to be mistreated, or discriminated against, or paid less money.”

You didn’t have to be a movie star to join the fight. At Notre Dame University of Maryland, they were making posters and sharing their feelings.

One question continued to pop up: When will we have gender equality?

“When our pay rate is equal,” said one student.

“When boys and girls can do the same thing without being judged,” another student said.

“We stop looking at our differences,” one woman added.

“When women have complete control over our reproductive rights,” another woman said.

“When women feel safe and protected in the workplace,” one woman said. “Times’s up.”

#TimesUp, #MeToo, and on Thursday, #PushForProgress.

At Notre Dame, they take women’s empowerment very seriously. Next month, they will host the WOW – Women of the World – one day Festival.

“We need WOW because women and men are still not equal in society, and around the world,” said Maricka Oglesby. “And this is the opportunity for us to come together, not only to celebrate women and girls, but to take a really hard look at those issues, and why we haven’t achieved gender equity yet.

McDonald’s turned their iconic arches upside down for International Women’s Day.

So let’s let a man have the last word. When will gender equality be achieved?

“When women are in charge,” he said.

The WOW Festival will be held on the campus of Notre Dame University of Maryland on April 28. CLICK HERE for more information.

