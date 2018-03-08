Filed Under:Deaf grant, Local TV

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland will provide nearly $40,000 in state grants for services to assist deaf survivors of abuse.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention announced Thursday that the $37,882 grant will go to the Deaf Abused Women Network for the Deaf Survivors project, which will provide accessible advocacy services to deaf residents who experience domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking or bullying.

Gov. Larry Hogan highlighted the unique needs of the deaf community, and says the program will ensure they have the resources needed to be safe.

The grant funds will specifically provide for personnel, operating, travel, programs and contractual services.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch